Officials are searching for a man accused of sexually abusing a young girl multiple times almost six years ago and fleeing to Mexico to avoid criminal charges.
Charges filed in 4th District Court report David Vera, 53, inappropriately touched a girl while babysitting her at her mother’s Provo apartment.
During one incident, the girl told investigators Vera reportedly abused her after she fell asleep watching a movie.
Soon after police officers contacted Vera to set up an interview, Vera’s coworkers reported Vera had not come to work for several days. Neighbors also reported Vera had left suddenly to Mexico.
Vera was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, both first-degree felonies. If convicted, imprisonment is mandatory for at least 15 years to life, charges state.