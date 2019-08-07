Although no arrests have been made, investigators suspect a former employee at Seven Peaks Water Park planned a complicated burglary and stole $15,000 from the business nearly a month ago.
Unsealed search warrants from 4th District Court reveal the burglary happened sometime after a water park employee clocked out around 7 p.m. on July 13.
Between that time and the discovery of the break-in on July 15, no other employees were working at the park.
"The perpetrator would have climbed the fence around the perimeter and went into the men's bathroom next to the office building," the warrant states. "A hole was cut in the ceiling drywall and it appears that a garbage can was used to climb up through the opening in the ceiling."
The suspect then crawled through the rafters, cut a second hole in the drywall ceiling and dropped into an office room containing two safes.
A saw was used to cut open the safes and the suspect stole $15,000 from inside, along with rolls of coins, headphones, wallets with credit cards and other valuable items.
"Without a familiarity of the office building and safe room, the perpetrator wouldn't know where to cut into the drywall in order to access the safe room," the warrant states. "The perpetrator appears to have known exactly what he/she was looking for and had the tools necessary to obtain it."
Park officials told investigators that the former employee built the safe room and knew about the layout of the office. The employee had been previously fired and had become "disgruntled and hostile" toward the park employees.
The former employee also had a physical altercation with a park employee a few days before the burglary and texted another employee about "bringing the place down," the warrant states.
The Daily Herald decided not to identify the former employee as no arrests or charges have yet been filed in connection with the incident as of Wednesday.
The Provo Police Department reported the investigation is still ongoing.