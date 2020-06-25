Spanish Fork police took a Provo woman into custody after residents returned home to find their apartment "trashed" on June 17.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, officers with the Spanish Fork Police Department responded to a local apartment on reports of a burglary.
The complainant told police the burglary had occurred the day before, less than 24 hours after one of the residents experienced a physical altercation with 19-year-old Mya Dominique Collins of Provo.
When authorities arrived, according to arrest documents, they discovered the physical altercation was over an alleged drug debt.
After taking an inventory of their items, the residents reported to police that several items were missing, including a green pack containing an urn with the ashes belonging to the father of one of the residents.
A woman reported witnessing the burglary, telling police she had been staying in the burglarized apartment with the residents for the last few nights. In talking with authorities, the woman said she was helping the residents pack as they looked to move into a home, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The residents were not at home when she heard the front door open and a female’s voice yell out.
The woman answered the female, later identified as Collins, and told her she was in the bedroom, expecting it to be one of the residents or the landlord. Instead, the woman said she saw Collins walking into the apartment with two other women and a man, eventually gathering items that belonged to the residents.
The woman told authorities she was scared, getting up and leaving the apartment before watching the group leave in a tan or gold vehicle.
Based on a description of the people involved, according to arrest documents, the residents said they knew it was Collins.
Police contacted Collins via phone, where she told police she had only entered into a verbal altercation with the residents. Collins allegedly told police she could get the urn back to the residents but that they had told her she could take some items from the apartment.
After Collins allegedly admitted to being in the apartment, officers with the Orem Police Department took her into custody on Wednesday.
Collins told officers the residents had stolen money from other people in the group who had allegedly entered the apartment. She also added that she had only traveled with them to Spanish Fork before stopping at the Springville Walmart to disburse the stolen property, according to the probable cause statement.
Collins refused to identify the other individuals involved.
She was taken into custody under the suspicion of second-degree felony burglary of a dwelling and class B misdemeanor theft. She is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $5,000 bail.