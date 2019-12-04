Detectives arrested a Lehi man on Monday after he reportedly visited an elementary school in American Fork before Halloween.
Paul Bryant, 51, was booked into the Utah County Jail under investigation of four counts of violating conditions and restrictions of the Utah Sex Offender Registry, all class A misdemeanors.
The Utah County Sheriff's Office published a press release stating Bryant reportedly visited an American Fork elementary school four times between October 28 and 31.
"He was there to visit a staff member but Bryant never signed in at the office," the statement reported. "On at least one of those visits he had with him a service dog, and on at least one of those visits he was in the school during lunch time as children would have been in the halls."
Bryant also reportedly wore a Halloween costume in a picture with an elementary school staff member. Investigators learned he also reportedly brought treats for children in one classroom.
In 2015, he was charged with 15 counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, all first-degree felonies, as well as seven class A misdemeanors of sexual battery.
Charges state Bryant had sexually assaulted a boy for seven years when the child was between the ages of 6 and 13. The assaults began in 1998 and continued until 2005.
Then between 2003 and 2007, he also sexually assaulted a girl when she was between 10 and 13 years old.
During the investigation, another girl reported Bryant had molested her when she was 6 years old and he was 14 years old.
The press release stated Bryant had "told some victims he worked for the FBI, that he would make their friends disappear or he would kill them if they told anyone what he did."
Bryant accepted a plea deal in 2016 and pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted aggravated sexual abuse of a child.
He never served prison time for the charges, although he spent two years in jail during the criminal case proceedings.
Bryant had a lifetime requirement to register on the Utah Sex Offender Registry, which clearly states one of the protected areas includes public or private schools.
"He later successfully completed probation on July 11, 2019, but his requirement to be on the Utah Sex Offender Registry remains in place," the press release stated.
Bryant posted bail and released from jail shortly after his arrest earlier this week.