Lehi police took a Salt Lake County man into custody after a young girl came forward with allegations of sexual abuse.
Detectives with the Lehi Police Department received a case from Tooele on Tuesday involving a young girl who reported a man had touched her inappropriately at a local residence, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest.
The child told officials the alleged abuse happened several times about 10 years ago at the residence and involved 45-year-old Sid Peterson of Salt Lake City touching her inappropriately over and under her clothing.
The girl made additional allegations involving sexual acts Peterson would allegedly force her to participate in.
Detectives interviewed Peterson on Wednesday. According to arrest documents, Peterson allegedly told police he had touched the girl over and under the clothes. He also allegedly stated that this happened three or four times at the residence in Lehi.
Peterson, however, allegedly denied other allegations, stating that he did not remember. He allegedly told authorities that due to his own childhood abuse and trauma he had a hard time remembering details or any additional incidents that may have occurred.
Peterson allegedly told detectives he does not believe the girl would lie about what she reported despite having no recollection of some of the allegations.
Authorities took Peterson into custody under the suspicion of first-degree felony sodomy on a child and five counts of first-degree felony aggravated sexual abuse of a child.
He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $150,060 bail.