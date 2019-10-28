The Utah County Sheriff's Office arrested a Sandy man who reportedly gave an Eagle Mountain teenage girl prescription pills and convinced her to engage in sexual activities.
Brandon Zimpfer, 34, was booked into the Utah County Jail under investigation of enticing a minor by internet and knowingly dispensing controlled substances, both third-degree felonies.
He is also in custody on suspicion of four class B misdemeanors, including contribution to delinquency of a minor, driving under the influence of drugs and two counts of possession of controlled substances.
On Saturday, deputies responded to reports of a runaway juvenile in Eagle Mountain, according to a probable cause police report.
The mother reported her 15-year-old daughter had been missing for at least 24 hours. Investigators checked the teenager's social media apps and found she had recently been communicating with Zimpfer.
The conversation was sexually explicit and Zimpfer agreed to pick up the teenager and engage in sexual activities.
The teenager arrived at the Eagle Mountain home during the same time deputies were still present, police reported. She told investigators Zimpfer had reportedly given her prescription pills before she called a friend to drive her home.
Deputies reported Zimpfer had crashed his vehicle soon after and arrested him for driving under the influence of drugs.
He is being held on a $5,000 bail.