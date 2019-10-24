A Santaquin man is facing a possible 25 years to life in prison for reportedly sexually abusing a young girl at his home.
Kendall Merrill Johnson, 30, was charged in 4th District Court with sodomy on a child and aggravated sexual abuse of a child, both first-degree felonies.
According to charges, Johnson was babysitting and watching a movie with multiple children at his home earlier in October. When the children's mother picked them up, one told her Johnson had coerced the girl to inappropriately touch him.
He was arrested and released from the Utah County Jail on bail.