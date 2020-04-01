Santaquin police approached a Heber City man and later took him into custody after an officer observed a 2018 Nissan Rogue stopped in a westbound lane of traffic on U.S. Highway 6 on Wednesday.
Early in the morning, a Santaquin Police Department officer was traveling west on Highway 6 in Genola when he came across a dark-colored 2018 Nissan Rogue parked in the westbound lane near mile marker 155, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest.
The officer reported that he was unable to see if anyone was present inside the vehicle and parked his patrol car with its emergency lights on before approaching the Nissan. As the law enforcement officer got closer to the vehicle, he noticed the brake lights were on and the car was still running.
After already looking into the car through the passenger side window and being unable to see anyone as it was full of miscellaneous items, the officer went around into traffic to look in through the driver’s side.
According to the probable cause affidavit, when the officer looked in through the driver’s side window, he could see an unresponsive and unconscious male driver. The officer requested another officer and knocked loudly on the window a couple of times before the driver responded.
The driver, later identified as 35-year-old Rafael Pena Acosta, woke up, looked around and put both hands above his head. Acosta appeared to be incoherent and lost, according to arrest documents.
Acosta let his foot off the brake and the vehicle began to roll forward. The officer told him not to leave and commanded him to put the car in park. According to the probable cause affidavit, Acosta laughed and said it was in park before then asking if he should put it into neutral.
The officer reported that Acosta’s eyes were bloodshot and watering and that he was unable to speak in clear sentences or did not make sense when he spoke. Acosta would reportedly continuously close his eyes and had no idea where he was.
When the officer asked him to exit the vehicle, Acosta allegedly put his hand on the gear selection handle near the middle console. The officer told him not to grab the handle or think about leaving. Acosta then unbuckled his seatbelt and exited the vehicle.
According to arrest documents, Acosta’s speech was slurred as he stepped out of the car and he again raised his hands above his head and turned away from the officer. The officer searched Acosta to ensure he had no dangerous weapons before asking if he was under the influence of any drugs or medications, to which the driver said he was not.
The officer asked Acosta if he was willing to participate in a series of Standard Field Sobriety Tests, and Acosta said he would not participate and requested a lawyer. The officer placed Acosta in handcuffs as he asserted that based on his training and experience, the suspect was showing signs of impairment and was unsafe to operate a motor vehicle, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Officers searched Acosta’s person and allegedly discovered a torn envelope with a white crystal substance inside. The substance was consistent with methamphetamine and was later confirmed using a field identification narcotics test kit.
Acosta was placed into the back of the patrol vehicle and secured with a seatbelt before officers searched the vehicle for identification. During the search, they discovered a glass pipe with a burnt, white substance on the middle console. The driver also allegedly had a Miller High Life beer can, which was cold to the touch and half full, in the cup holder next to the driver’s seat.
The methamphetamine and glass pipe were booked into evidence and the Miller High Life beer was dumped out in front of the officer’s dash camera on scene before being photographed and disposed of, according to the probable cause statement.
Acosta was transported to the Santaquin Police Department where authorities submitted a warrant, which was later approved, for a blood draw after Acosta refused. According to the probable cause affidavit, after a copy of the approved warrant was provided to Acosta, he submitted by force for a blood sample, but refused a urine sample, which was never collected.
Acosta is currently being held at the Utah County Jail under suspicion of class A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, class B misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, class C misdemeanor driving on a suspended or revoked license, and class C misdemeanor open container in a vehicle on the highway.
Officials also issued Acosta a citation for being stopped or parked on the roadway. Acosta also had active warrants for his arrest that included charges of class A misdemeanor criminal trespass with intent to annoy or cause injury, class A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and a citation for speeding.
Acosta is being held on almost $7,000 bail.