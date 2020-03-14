A Santaquin police officer deployed his taser to gain control of a Goshen man after the suspect allegedly led officials on a vehicle pursuit.
Officials were responding to the scene of two separate car collisions in close proximity Thursday just before 6:30 p.m. when officers observed a silver pick-up truck in the outside lane rev its engine while stopped at the light. According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, as the light turned green, the vehicle sped toward the patrol car of an officer that was assisting motorists.
The officer writing the report stated he feared the truck was going to hit the patrol vehicle, but at the last second, despite having ample room to merge into the inside lane at anytime, the truck swerved into the proper lane to pass the officer’s vehicle, according to arrest documents.
An officer followed the truck through Main Street onto northbound Interstate 15 where he was able to catch up with the driver of the truck near mile marker 244. The officer pulled behind the truck with the patrol vehicle’s lights and sirens already on due to the high rate of speed at which he was traveling to catch up to the truck.
The truck was traveling in the outside lane, but when the patrol car pulled behind it, the driver changed lanes into an inside lane before speeding away from the officer and passing another passenger car. The driver of the truck made another lane change to the outside lane before exiting the freeway into Payson at the 800 South exit.
The officer followed the truck as it turned east onto 800 South. According to the probable cause affidavit, the patrol vehicle still had its lights on but was not using its sirens anymore. The responding officer reported his location to dispatch and requested a second officer for backup, believing the driver was not going to stop.
According to arrest documents, the officer recognized the driver as 28-year-old Angel Santiago Escobedo when the driver stuck his head out of the window and yelled something at the officer.
As the suspect approached a red light located at 1270 West, the officer commanded Escobedo over his loud speaker to pull over once the light turned green and he was through the intersection. Escobedo allegedly yelled back at the officer to leave him alone, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The officer repeated his command a couple more times, but Escobedo refused to comply. Escobedo reportedly used the inside lane to travel east on 800 South through the intersection, making no attempt to move into the outside lane or pull over.
The officer pursued Escobedo while calling out his location to fellow law enforcement. As the pursuit continued, Escobedo gained speed, at one point traveling over 40 miles over the 25 mph speed limit in a residential area, according to reports.
At one point, Escobedo stopped and exited the vehicle before walking to the side walk on the west side of 500 West, according to the probable cause statement. Officers commanded Escobedo to get on the ground, and he refused. Authorities repeated their commands.
When Escobedo refused to comply and continued to yell at authorities, the officer involved in the pursuit drew his taser and pointed it at the suspect. Escobedo postured himself in a fighting-type stance, according to arrest documents, and the officer deployed his taser believing the suspect wanted a fight.
Other officers assisted in placing Escobedo in handcuffs and transporting him to the Utah County Jail. The only statement Escobedo made was that he was hungry, which he asserted was his reason for not stopping at the command of other officers.
Escobedo was booked into the county jail under suspicion of third-degree felony aggravated assault threat with show of force or violence to injure, third-degree felony failure to respond to officers’ signal to stop, and a class B misdemeanor for driving on a suspended or revoked license with a prior conviction.
Authorities also believe he failed to reduce speed when approaching an emergency vehicle, which is a traffic infraction.