A 42-year-old Saratoga Springs man was arrested Friday after he reportedly choked a child.
Aaron Losee was arrested and booked into the Utah County Jail on suspicion of the second-degree felony of child abuse, inflicting serious physical injury intentionally, the third-degree felony of aggravated assault and four counts of the class B misdemeanor of commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child. He was also arrested on a warrant for the infraction of failure to register a vehicle or having an expired vehicle registration.
Officers responded to a home in Saratoga Springs on Friday after a man and a woman were heard screaming at each other, according to a police report. A woman and her son were outside a home when an officer arrived. The woman told the officers there had been a physical and verbal incident and she was trying to get the man to leave the house when she tried to close the back door and he forced his way inside, according to the report.
The woman’s son went to help her out when the man grabbed the son by his throat and choked him for about four seconds, according to the report. The son reportedly told police he punched Losee to break the choke.
There were three additional children in the house, according to the report.
Losee reportedly told police he put his forearm on the woman to push her out of the way, that he stiff armed her son and was punched by the son.