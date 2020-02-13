Provo City Police officers arrested a Saratoga Springs man for allegedly sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl on Wednesday.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, 24-year-old Samuel H. Butler met the victim’s mother on Facebook a few weeks prior. Wednesday evening, Butler and the victim had fallen asleep on separate couches in the living room of the residence as the mother had gone into her bedroom and fallen asleep.
Around 1 a.m. Thursday morning, arresting documents state that the victim had woken her mother up and told her that Butler had sexually assaulted her. When the mother confronted Butler about the accusations, he allegedly fled the residence in his vehicle before crashing his van into one of the cars parked in the neighborhood. Butler reportedly fled the scene of the accident.
While law enforcement attempted to locate him, a sexual assault examination was conducted with the victim by a sexual assault nurse at the Utah Valley Hospital’s Children’s Justice Center. The victim told the nurse that Butler had first kissed her before inappropriately touching her.
Officers located Butler just after 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, transporting him to the hospital to receive medical treatment before booking him on suspicion of object rape of a child, a first degree felony, and sexual abuse of a child, a second degree felony.
Provo police also booked Butler on suspicion of failure to remain at the scene of an accident and driving without proof of insurance.
Butler was previously charged with the rape of a Dixie State University student in 2017, but was acquitted by a jury on Jan. 31. However, he is currently listed as a suspect in two other sexual assault cases through the Orem Police Department and the Utah County Sheriff's Office which are reported to have occurred in 2014 and 2016, according to the probable cause statement.
Bail is currently set at $75,000, although the arresting officer has requested that Butler be held on no bail or substantially high bail as he believes the suspect is a threat to himself and others.