Saratoga Springs police arrested a 21-year-old man Thursday after he reportedly assaulted a child with special needs.
Michael Walker, of Saratoga Springs, was arrested and booked into the Utah County Jail on suspicion of the second-degree felony of child abuse.
Police responded at about 7 p.m. Thursday to an undisclosed park in Saratoga Springs after hearing there was a disturbance there, according to a police report. Police met with a child, who said he was told to go home and didn’t want to leave the park. Two people — a juvenile boy and Walker — reportedly came to the park to take him home.
The boy who was attacked told police that the other juvenile boy tackled him to the ground before Walker jumped on top of him, punching him in the back twice and putting his hands around the boy’s neck, according to the police report. Walker reportedly held the boy down until two females confronted him.
Three witnesses reportedly told police the same story as the boy who was attacked.
Walker reportedly told police he had held the boy by putting his hand on his collar bone and said he hit the boy in the arm. Walker was aware the boy has special needs, according to the report.
The report does not note what happened to the other juvenile.