A Saratoga Springs man is facing a potential sexual exploitation of a minor felony charge after he was allegedly found to be in possession of child pornography.
Several files of suspected child pornography were distributed from an IP address over a peer-to-peer program on Aug. 31, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest. Special agents downloaded the distributed files from the peer-to-peer program as part of an investigation into the distribution of child pornography.
Authorities discovered several files of child pornography from the distributed files that depicted a prepubescent female child being raped and sodomized by adult men.
After obtaining a court order, officials discovered the IP address linked to the user allegedly distributing the files resided in the Utah County Area, and on Turesday, the Utah Internet Crimes Against Children Task Fork executed a residential search warrant on the address listed alongside the IP address.
While executing the search warrant, authorities made contact with 26-year-old Michael Rex Sandberg of Saratoga Springs, according to arrest documents.
While speaking with police, Sandberg allegedly advised officials that his bedroom was located in the basement, adding that he does not share his bedroom. Sandberg also reportedly said he was familiar with computers and he works as a freelance software programmer.
When police asked him about his knowledge of peer-to-peer programs, Sandberg allegedly declined to answer, instead opting to request an attorney.
According to the probable cause affidavit, forensics officials on scene discovered thousands of files of child pornography on Sandberg’s computer, which was found in his bedroom. The files were allegedly consistent with those discovered on the peer-to-peer program.
The peer-to-peer program used to distribute the files also was allegedly found on Sandberg’s computer as well as the file names detectives had downloaded previously.
During a search of Sandberg’s basement bedroom, police reportedly discovered several sex toys, including a mannequin doll meant to represent a young female child, according to arrest documents.
Authorities assert that Sandberg is a threat to children in the community as well as the children he has access to through friends and family. He is also, according to officials, a flight risk.
Sandberg was arrested under the suspicion of second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor.
He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $200,200 bail, but the Utah Attorney General’s Office as well as the Utah Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force have requested that Sandberg be held on a high bail amount of $500,000 or no bail.