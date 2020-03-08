A Saratoga Springs man was sentenced to spend 30 months in prison and pay a restitution of over $800,000 after allegedly defrauding the company he worked for.
After pleading guilty to felony counts of money laundering and wire fraud in November, 36-year-old Roscoe Benjamin Atkinson received his sentencing on Feb. 26. Court documents allege Atkinson devised a scheme to defraud the company he worked for to obtain money and property.
In his capacity as the controller of a company identified as STG, from about May 25, 2018 to March 1, 2019, Atkinson was charged with writing checks from STG to San Tan Financial, a company he controlled, under the false pretense that his company had engaged in consulting work for the company he was employed with.
During this time, Atkinson deposited 44 checks totaling $814,799.81 from his employer’s account into his San Tan Financial Account at Wells Fargo Bank. On one occasion, Atkinson deposited a $25,000 check into his account from his employer on July 19, 2018.
After depositing the money into his account, Atkinson allegedly purchased a 2019 Toyota 4Runner for $46,670.99 using a cashier’s check from his San Tan Financial account. Court documents allege Atkinson knew the transaction was designed to conceal and disguise the control of the proceeds, which he obtained illegally.
On Nov. 12, 2019, Atkinson entered into a plea deal with prosecutors, pleading guilty to both charges against him. In exchange, prosecutors recommended a sentence of 23 months in prison. A federal judge sentenced Atkinson to 30 months in a Federal Correctional Facility in Florence, Colorado.
Atkinson has until noon on April 10 to surrender himself to authorities for service of his sentence. Upon his release, Atkinson will participate in 36 months of supervised probation.
Atkinson was also sentenced to pay $814,799.81 in restitution. The defendant was ordered to pay $500 on the fifth of each month until the total amount is paid off. An interest of 1.43% began on the total restitution on Feb. 25.
The Court also seized $532,379.71 and $42,992.22 as well as the Toyota 4Runner.