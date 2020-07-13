A Murray man was arrested in Saratoga Springs after engaging in a vehicle pursuit with police that ended in a two-vehicle collision.
Officers with the Saratoga Springs Police Department responded to reports of a possible driver under the influence of drugs or alcohol Saturday after 6 p.m. The caller reported that the driver was swerving between lanes and cutting off other drivers, according to the probable cause statement.
Authorities made contact with the suspect vehicle while driving north on Redwood Road, watching as the Jeep in question allegedly changed lanes several times without using a turn signal. At one point, the Jeep swerved into the median before driving back into the appropriate lane of travel.
The Jeep swerved in and out of the turn lane before continuing east on 2100 North. According to arrest documents, the officer tailing the Jeep activated his emergency lights to move traffic as the Jeep accelerated away from authorities.
The officer turned his lights off once he could see the Jeep before activating them once more to initiate a traffic stop once he had caught up to the driver. The driver of the Jeep did not stop and continued east. The officer activated his sirens to get the driver’s attention.
Once the sirens were activated, the driver of the Jeep allegedly turned around and looked at authorities before turning back toward the road and continuing east, driving erratically between lanes and swerving into construction on the shoulder of the road, according to the probable cause affidavit.
When the driver came upon a red light, the Jeep came to a stop behind another car and the driver stepped out of the vehicle. As the driver allegedly stepped out of the vehicle, the Jeep continued forward and collided with the vehicle in front of it.
The driver, later identified as 28-year-old Xavier Charles Morrison of Murray, began to walk toward police, allegedly refusing to comply with officials’ commands to get on the ground. The arresting officer grabbed Morrison, continuing to command that he get on the ground.
According to arrest documents, Morrison continued to refuse commands, so police assisted him to the ground where he was handcuffed. During a search of his person, authorities allegedly discovered several beer bottle caps in Morrison’s pockets, and police asked him if he had been drinking.
Morrison allegedly told police he drinks every day, according to the probable cause statement. Officials on scene reported that Morrison smelled like alcohol. Authorities also allegedly located an open, half-empty bottle of beer in the center console of the Jeep.
Police discovered Morrison was an alcohol restricted driver who required an interlock device due to at least two prior DUI convictions over the past 10 years, but during a search of the vehicle, officials did not located an interlock device in the vehicle. Authorities could also not confirm insurance on the vehicle and found Morrison’s driver’s license had been revoked.
During his arrest, Morrison also allegedly threatened to kill officers and their families, asking for names and addresses of authorities’ friends and families. Morrison allegedly told police he would fight them, asking that they remove the handcuffs several times.
Morrison was taken into custody under suspicion of third-degree felony driving under the influence, third-degree felony failure to stop or respond at command of police, class B misdemeanor alcohol restricted driver violation, class B misdemeanor threat of violence, class C misdemeanor possessing an open container or drinking alcohol in a vehicle, class C misdemeanor failure to install ignition interlock device, class C misdemeanor operating a vehicle without insurance, and class C misdemeanor operating a vehicle without a license or registration.
Authorities also issued Morrison citations for failure to operate within a single lane, improper opening of vehicle door, and turning, stopping or changing lanes without a signal.
Morrison is currently being held at the Utah County Jail.