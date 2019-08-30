Officers arrested a Saratoga Springs woman who reportedly threatened to "shoot everyone" at a dental office on Thursday because she was angry about rescheduling an appointment for her children.
Linda Morford, 43, was arrested on suspicion of a threat of terrorism, a second-degree felony. She is being held at the Utah County Jail without bail.
According to a police report, Morford had an appointment to take her two children to a dental office in Saratoga Springs at 2 p.m. on Thursday. She called the dental office around 3 p.m. to report the children would be late.
When the receptionist told Morford she would need to reschedule the appointment, Morford became "very angry" and reportedly replied that people with guns would go to the office and "shoot everyone."
"(Morford) then went on by stating, 'I'll be there next Tuesday at 2:00, and if we are five minutes late and you guys make us re-schedule, then I will come in and KILL EVERYBODY, that's what I'll do,'" police reports state. "(Morford) then says...'well, I might this afternoon because I'm super angry, so watch out.'"
The phone call was recorded and the entire building was placed on lockdown until police officers arrived.
"The building was very active and had employees and patients present," the report stated. "The entire building was extremely scared and many employees feared for their lives."
Officers contacted Morford at her home in Saratoga Springs and she reportedly said she would never really do what she threatened to do.
"Initially my conversation with (Morford), she downplayed the phone call and would not admit to the death threats," police reported. "I advised (her) these threats are extremely substantial and based on the high occupancy of the building during the day, this falls under a Domestic Terrorism level."
Police did not release the name of the dental office. Staff and employees at the office were allowed to leave for the day after the incident.