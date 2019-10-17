Exactly one year after an Orem man was charged with raping a woman at a music festival in Heber last year, the same man was arrested again for reportedly raping another woman he met on a dating app.
Dayton Lee Racer, 23, was arrested on Wednesday for rape, a first-degree felony. He is being held at the Utah County Jail without bail.
According to an arrest report, Racer met a woman on a dating app and had several conversations with her through text messages. He reportedly invited her to his residence last week to go on a date.
When the woman arrived, Racer was only wearing his underwear and told the woman they were not going to leave the home on the date. He reportedly turned on a movie and sat next to the woman on the couch, police reported.
He started sexually assaulting her despite her protests and efforts to fight back, the report stated. Racer also reportedly picked up the woman and threw her on a bed, continuing to sexually assault her as she resisted and continued to say no.
Racer is already facing charges for raping another woman at the Bonanza Campout Music Festival in June 2018.
He was not arrested after a woman reported she had attended the event with friends and shared alcohol and drugs with Racer at his tent. She fell asleep and woke up to Racer sexually assaulting her, police reported.
Racer was charged in October 2018 with one count of rape, a first-degree felony, in 4th District Court in Heber.
He was a student at Utah Valley University and joined the university wrestling team for the 2018-19 season, according to Barb Smith, a spokeswoman for the university.
Racer is enrolled at UVU and has been placed on interim suspension pending the outcome of a criminal investigation, according to Smith.
He was suspended from the wrestling team after the charges were filed last year.
“He was suspended before it began, and never wore an official Wolverine uniform, or participated in a UVU-sanctioned wrestling match,” Smith wrote in an emailed statement on Thursday. “The university is aware of old and new allegations, but cannot comment on pending investigations. Utah Valley University takes the well-being of its students, faculty, and staff seriously. We also respect the right to due process.”