The owner of a newspaper company based out of southern Utah County that was reported missing for over 24 hours came home Wednesday morning.
Chris Baird is the owner and publisher of Serve Daily, an online and free monthly print news source founded in 2010. Baird grew up in Orem, and he graduated from Utah Valley University in 2008.
Baird was last seen leaving his home around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a statement his wife posted to Facebook. He took his 2015 Dodge Ram Promaster van, which has no rear windows. The license plate is E905DC.
The Spanish Fork Police Department has been contacted.
Baird’s wife said the police department had been unable to ping his phone and hospitals in the surrounding areas were unable to give her any further information on his potential whereabouts.
“I just need to know my husband is safe and OK,” his wife said in the post. “I just need my husband home.”
Baird’s wife said she believed he have could be in Provo Canyon, American Fork Canyon or Spanish Fork Canyon, and he has been known to go on long drives when he needs to clear his mind.
Baird is 6-feet, 1-inch and 265 pounds. He has sandy brown hair and green eyes.
According to a post published on his wife's Facebook, Baird returned home sometime around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.
“He’s always looking for ways to serve others,” family friend Becca Baggaley said. “He’s generally happy and laid back, easy going. He’s often found out and about in the community looking for ways to help people who are struggling.”
Baird is the father of an 11-month-old girl and three adopted children. He’s been a member of the business community in Spanish Fork and Springville for several years, Baggaley said.