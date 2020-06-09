A Spanish Fork man is in custody after allegedly stealing personal items from a vehicle and using them to purchase hundreds of dollars of merchandise.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, a female Chick-Fil-A employee was leaving on Monday when she noticed her rear driver’s side door was unlocked.
Through further investigation, the employee also noticed her car stereo had been pulled from the dash of the vehicle and her purse, which contained, among other things, her wallet. The employee told police her Utah driver’s license, debit card and $300 in cash were inside of her wallet at the time it was stolen.
The employee called her bank and discovered that her debit card had been used five times throughout a number of shops in Utah County, including twice at Walmart, twice at Smokey’s Tobacco Shop and once at Stogies Tobacco Shop, according to arrest documents.
At 12:39 p.m. and 12:40 p.m., 24-year-old Nakoda Stan Millet of Spanish Fork allegedly purchased two prepaid Visa cards from Walmart, paying $304.94 each.
After traveling to Smokey’s Tobacco Shop, Millet allegedly made two other purchases for $130.14 and $75.06 at 12:53 p.m. and 12:54 p.m. At 1:03 p.m., Millet allegedly made his last purchase at Stogies Tobacco Shop for $75.04.
Authorities watched surveillance footage of Millet at Walmart.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the footage allegedly showed Millet entering the store, picking up two gift cards and running to the electronics section to purchase the gift cards before exiting the store and getting into a silver Toyota 4Runner.
In the video, Millet is allegedly seen wearing a black bandana over his face as well as sunglasses. Due to what he was wearing, officials were unable to identify him at that time.
Police spoke with the owner of Smokey’s Tobacco Shop, who told them Millet had allegedly shown his driver’s license to employees in order to buy tobacco products at the shop, according to arrest documents. Stogies Tobacco Shop was unable to identify Millet.
When looking into Millet’s criminal history, authorities discovered that he had been arrested earlier in the year at Spanish Fork High School with reports including that he was in a silver Toyota 4Runner at the time.
Investigators discovered the vehicle belonged to Millet’s mother, matching it to the description of the vehicle reported at the Walmart using a sticker in the rear window, according to the probable cause statement.
During a search of the vehicle, officials allegedly found the Chick-Fil-A employee's missing debit card. According to arrest documents, Millet later gave officials the stolen stereo.
Millet was taken into custody and agreed to speak with police after he was read his Miranda Rights. He allegedly told officers he had met with another man who advised Millet he had a credit card.
The man gave Millet the credit card, which he allegedly used to buy prepaid cards at Walmart. Millet initially denied being involved in the burglary of the Chick-Fil-A employee’s vehicle, but later allegedly said he did help with the burglary.
Millet was taken into custody under the suspicion of third-degree felony theft, third-degree felony burglary of a vehicle, and class A misdemeanor unlawful acquisition or possession of a financial card.
He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail.