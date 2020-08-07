A Spanish Fork man was arrested Thursday after officials allege he broke into a car parked at the locally-based National Guard Armory.
Authorities were called to the National Guard Armory on North Main Street on Thursday after receiving reports of a vehicle burglary. The complainant told police a man, later identified as 20-year-old Taylor James Atwood, had arrived at the location in a blue Nissan Rogue with Utah plates.
Atwood had allegedly seen a bay door open and made contact with the complainant who said Atwood handed a bag to him and admitted to taking it out of someone’s vehicle, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest. The owner of the vehicle, a silver Honda Civic with Utah plates, was stationed at the armory.
The Honda had been parked at the armory since July 31, and Atwood had allegedly advised the complainant one of the windows had been broken and the trunk was open.
A witness who is also stationed at the armory told police the trunk of the vehicle had been open when he left the location Monday.
According to arrest documents, the bag that Atwood brought into the armory was a black backpack that he owned. While speaking with the complainant, authorities observed Atwood allegedly begin to act suspicious before asking an officer if he could go outside.
Authorities told Atwood he could go outside but would have to be placed in handcuffs, which prompted Atwood to allegedly begin to clench his fists and “exchange words with the officer,” according to the probable cause affidavit.
When an officer attempted to place Atwood in handcuffs, he allegedly began to resist. The officer advised Atwood that he would have to let go of his phone so he could be placed in handcuffs before Atwood allegedly began to turn toward the officer in an attempt to grab items from his vest.
The officer pushed Atwood against a vehicle in the armory parking lot in order to finish placing Atwood in handcuffs and check for proper fitting before they were double locked. Atwood was then placed in a patrol vehicle.
The owner of the Honda was contacted over the phone, telling authorities he did not know Atwood, and last he could remember, he locked his vehicle and took the keys with him when he parked his car on July 31.
Atwood allegedly told police he was willing to speak with them if authorities could provide him with the name of the Honda’s owner. Officials told Atwood they could not give him the name of the Honda’s owner, and Atwood allegedly told them he was no longer willing to speak with them.
Atwood was arrested under the suspicion second-degree felony theft of a firearm or operable vehicle, class A misdemeanor burglary of a vehicle, and class B misdemeanor interference with an arresting officer.
He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $2,650 bail.