A Spanish Fork man was arrested under the suspicion of felony automobile homicide after his alleged involvement in a three-vehicle collision that killed a minor.
On Friday morning at around 7:25 a.m., officers with the Spanish Fork Police Department responded to the area of 1900 West Arrowhead Trail after receiving reports of a vehicle collision involving three cars. The collision also involved injuries, and upon authorities’ arrival, officials discovered a juvenile male had died.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, police spoke with witnesses and gathered evidence at the scene, which pointed to 44-year-old Garrett Frank Harris of Spanish Fork being in control of a red Chevrolet pick up truck that had been traveling west on Arrowhead Trail.
Authorities alleged that Harris had been driving the vehicle left of the center line near the location of the collision before colliding with vehicles traveling in the opposite direction.
The incident resulted in the three-vehicle collision that left several injured and one dead. The driver of the vehicle Harris allegedly struck was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials drafted a search warrant to examine Harris’ blood and urine as well as the possessions he had with him in his vehicle. Authorities cited Harris’ driving pattern, history of citations for unsafe lane travel and an emergency room nurse’s report that Harris had a glass pipe on his person the day of the collision as probable cause for the warrant.
While waiting for the search warrant’s approval, police spoke with Harris and advised him of his Miranda Rights. Harris allegedly agreed to speak with authorities, telling them he had smoked methamphetamine two days before the collision, and he had a prescription for Subutex, a pain medication classified as a narcotic, that he had not taken yet.
The search warrant was approved by a judge due to the severity of the collision, according to arrest documents. Harris reportedly told police when they searched his things they would find a meth pipe in his truck and another in his belongings that were with him at the hospital.
Police allegedly discovered a glass pipe consistent with methamphetamine use as well as a small, cut straw with half of a pill inside. Harris reportedly told police it was the Subutex he had not yet taken for the day.
A forensic nurse obtained blood and urine samples from Harris, and a preliminary test showed a positive indication for measurable amounts of methamphetamine and amphetamine.
Harris was placed under arrest under the suspicion of third-degree felony automobile homicide, class A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol involving personal injury, class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and class B misdemeanor use of a controlled substance.
He was also issued a citation for failure to stay in one lane.
Harris has since been released from Utah County Jail. As of Saturday, he has been charged in Spanish Fork District Court with class B misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and an infraction for failure to operate within a single lane.