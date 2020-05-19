A Spanish Fork man was taken into custody Monday evening after allegedly threatening a court witness with violence.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, officers with the Spanish Fork Police Department responded to reports of a disturbance at the Spanish Fork Sports Parks.
The reporting party told police a man was threatening violence against a witness from a previous incident that is still pending in the courts.
When authorities arrived on scene, they located a man matching the witness’s description, identified as 22-year-old Jocquin Lawrence, allegedly hiding in a vehicle nearby, according to arrest documents.
Officials detained Lawrence, placing him in a patrol car while the court witness and complainant gave their statements as to what happened.
The court witness told police he was involved in a past criminal mischief case where Lawrence allegedly slashed a vehicle’s tires. When police arrived on scene the night the tires were slashed, he was advised to fill out a statement based off what he allegedly saw Lawrence do.
On Monday evening, Lawrence reportedly confronted the court witness about the statement and told the man he had lied on his statement.
The court witness told police Lawrence then said, “I plan on bashing your head on the concrete and jumping you soon,” according to the probable cause affidavit. The court witness said Lawrence allegedly made these threats several times.
Authorities were told the court witness feared for his safety because he believed Lawrence was planning on hurting him due to the official statement he had made in court, and said that after the threats were made, Lawrence left the park while he stayed behind.
Lawrence was taken into custody under suspicion of third-degree felony tampering with a witness, class B misdemeanor criminal trespass, and class B misdemeanor threat of violence. He is currently in custody at the Utah County Jail without bail.
Lawrence currently has two pending cases in the Spanish Fork District Court, including the class B misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief for allegedly slashing a vehicle’s tires. The charge was filed less than one week before he was arrested for threatening a court witness with violence.
Two months prior, Lawrence was charged with criminal trespass, after allegedly knowingly entering a Walmart from which he had previously been issued a trespass order. That case is also still pending, and an arraignment is currently scheduled for June 4 at 9:30 a.m.
In 2019, Lawrence pleaded no contest to guilty misdemeanor charges of obstructing justice and theft, and later that same year, entered into a plea deal with prosecutors, pleading guilty for misdemeanor criminal trespass upon school property while the court dismissed a disorderly conduct infraction without prejudice.