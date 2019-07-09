Charges were filed on Monday against a Spanish Fork man accused of sexually abusing four children while they slept at his home.
Dwight Palmer, 59, is facing 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, all first-degree felonies.
Detectives interviewed the four children at the Utah County Children's Justice Center in early June. One girl said Palmer reportedly touched her inappropriately multiple times at his residence and while the girl was with Palmer's family on extended outings.
Two girls told detectives Palmer sexually abused them separately at his home, and he reportedly asked them not to tell anyone about the abuse, according to charges.
Another girl said the abuse reportedly happened for at least a year and Palmer didn't want her to tell her parents.
Three of the children told detectives they knew the other girls were also being abused by Palmer, charges state.
In interviews with detectives, Palmer reportedly admitted to inappropriately touching the children. He is not currently in custody and an initial court appearance is not yet scheduled.