A Spanish Fork man was charged in the Provo District Court after allegedly sexually abusing a juvenile male and female under the ages of 12 years old over a period of time.
Authorities arrested 19-year-old Jacob Fernandez on Monday evening after two juvenile victims came forward, telling an adult woman that Fernandez had sexually abused them continuously since 2014, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest.
The two juveniles were between the ages of 8 and 11 years old. The female juvenile told authorities that Fernandez had allegedly touched her buttocks and breasts.
The male juvenile told police Fernandez had allegedly been sexually abusing him for two years, including forcing him to perform oral sex on Fernandez between April and July in 2019. The male child also recounted to police several other sexual acts he was forced to commit that are still under investigation.
According to arrest documents, Fernandez allegedly told police he knew what he was doing was wrong, and he was sorry for what he did. Fernandez has no prior criminal history.
Fernandez was taken into custody under suspicion of a first-degree felony charge of sodomy on a child.
The Utah County Attorney’s Office filed charges against Fernandez in the Provo District Court on Friday. He is currently facing three first-degree felony charges for sodomy on a child, one first-degree felony charge for aggravated sexual abuse of a child, and a class A misdemeanor charge of lewdness involving a child.
He is being held at the Utah County Jail. His bail was initially set at $21,000 for each sodomy on a child charge, $26,250 for the aggravated sexual abuse charge, and $2,000 for the charge of lewdness involving a child. The total bail was initially set at $91,250.
District Judge Roger Griffin has since signed an order for Fernandez to be held without bail and a pretrial criminal no-contact order also has been filed for the juvenile victims.
Fernandez’ initial appearance was scheduled for Friday afternoon.