Spanish Fork police arrested a local man after he allegedly brandished a gun while participating in a verbal altercation with a neighbor.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, officers responded to reports of a weapons offense at a residence in Spanish Fork.
The reporting party told authorities that he heard his neighbor, later identified as 22-year-old Tyler Victor Steggell, yelling from behind him while he was working in his yard. The complainant said he stood on a bucket to ask his neighbor if he was yelling at him.
Shortly after the conversation began, a verbal altercation started and escalated when Steggell allegedly pulled a small, black gun out of his right pocket and pointed it at his neighbor, asking him “what he was going to do about it,” according to arrest documents.
Authorities arrived to find Steggell had fled the scene in his car. Steggell has a history of attempting to commit “suicide by cop” several times, according to the probable cause affidavit, and officials believed he was a danger to himself and others.
In order to locate him, officers performed a cell phone ping, and he was found to be driving his car. Police pulled Steggell’s vehicle over and took him into custody. Arresting officers reported Steggell smelled of alcohol and exhibited poor balance, according to arrest documents.
After officers read him his Miranda Rights, Steggell allegedly told police he had a gun in his right pocket and pulled it on his neighbor. He also said he had been drinking alcohol that night and had marijuana in the car.
During a search of the vehicle, police discovered a gun matching the description his neighbor gave to police. The gun was unloaded but a loaded magazine was located in the driver’s door.
At the Utah County Jail, a field sobriety test showed he had enough signs to render him unsafe to operate a vehicle and his blood alcohol count tested .175. Steggell consented to a breathalyzer test which showed a .223 BAC.
While speaking with Steggell, he reportedly pulled off his blood-soaked band-aid, that was given to him after a blood draw, and threw it at the officer. The band-aid bounced off of the officer’s arm, according to the probable cause statement.
Steggell is being held at the Utah County Jail under suspicion of third-degree felony aggravated assault, class A misdemeanor threat or use of a dangerous weapon, class B misdemeanor carrying a concealed firearm, class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, class B misdemeanor propelling a bodily substance, class B misdemeanor carrying a dangerous weapon under the influence of alcohol, and class B misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol. Officials also issued a citation for driving without proof of insurance.