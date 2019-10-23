A Salt Lake City resident was arrested in Spanish Fork after police reportedly found more than $26,500 worth of methamphetamine in the man's backpack.
Luis Alberto Gomez-Lopez, 26, was booked into the Utah County Jail under suspicion of two counts of drug possession with intent to distribute, both first-degree felonies, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.
According to a police report, an officer initiated a traffic stop on a black Chevrolet speeding near 500 North on U.S. Highway 6.
Gomez-Lopez reportedly had a suspended driver's license and the officer smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, the report stated.
During a search of the vehicle, officers found drug paraphernalia, a digital scale, syringes, tin foil and a backpack in the back seat.
"There was a large container in the backpack which had a false bottom. Inside the false bottom of the container, I located 13 individually packaged baggies of a white crystal substance which field-tested positive for methamphetamine," the officer wrote in the police report.
The bags contained nearly 265 grams of meth, worth an estimated street value of $26,500, as well as five bags of heroin worth approximately $780.
Court records show Gomez-Lopez has a criminal history of drug possession and drug distribution.
In 2017, he pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony of drug distribution and sentenced to probation instead of serving a prison sentence.
Earlier this month, Gomez-Lopez was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail after fleeing from police officers and crashing his vehicle, court documents state.
Police officers found methamphetamine and heroin inside his vehicle and cash that Gomez-Lopez reportedly admitted came from drug deals.