A Spanish Fork woman is in custody after allegedly stealing several high-price items from an apartment she believed to be abandoned but was not.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, officers with the Spanish Fork Police Department responded to delayed reports of theft Thursday morning.
A man had contacted authorities after returning to his local residence from a months-long trip out of town to discovered several items missing upon his return.
Officials obtained surveillance footage of outside the man’s residence, which showed a woman walking in the direction of an apartment complex nearby, and in the footage, the man was able to identify several of is belongings, which the woman was carrying, according to arrest documents.
Authorities took still images of the woman from the footage in an attempt to identify her.
However, officials were not able to obtain a confirmed identity for the woman until after discovering several of the items the resident had listed as missing outside of one of the apartments across the street.
Police spoke with neighbors who positively identified the woman from the surveillance footage as 35-year-old Tasha Ann Keele, who lived in the apartment where the items were discovered, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Officers knocked on Keele’s door but received no answer, and then made contact with her via phone after a neighbor told police she was at work. During the phone call, Keele allegedly told police she took the items because she believed the property was abandoned.
Keele agreed to return to her residence where she met with officers to discuss the allegations further. According to arrest documents, while waiting for her to arrive, police escorted the man to the apartment where he identified several items outside of Keele’s apartment that were reported stolen.
After being read her Miranda rights, Keele agreed to speak with police, allegedly stating she took the items from outside and inside the man’s residence because “some random guy she saw one day had told her the property was abandoned,” according to the probable cause statement.
Keele also allegedly told police she didn’t think taking the items was the right thing to do and thought about taking the items back but felt selling the items online was an effective way to make money.
Keele was found to be in possession of several of the man’s items, including a lawnmower, a leaf blower, a set of speakers, two flat screen TV’s, multiple yard decorations, a percussion instrument, two tables, two chairs, a wheel barrel and several TV remotes.
In order to gather all of the items, Keele allegedly said she entered the residence and shed on at least three separate occasions.
She is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $5,000 bond under the suspicion of third-degree felony burglary.