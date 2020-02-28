The Spanish Fork Police Department arrested a Spanish Fork woman after she allegedly made public bomb threats against district judges and her ex-husband.
Officials placed 44-year-old Melissa Lee Guercio in custody under suspicion of violating a protective order, threat of violence and threat of terrorism.
Police were alerted to the threats after Guercio posted on Facebook and sent threatening texts detailing plans to make a bomb, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest. From Feb. 20 to Feb. 27, Guercio updated her Facebook status 22 times, detailing how she believes she was wronged by the justice system.
“Anyone know how to build a bomb I can use for my eternal companion work van and keys?” Guercio wrote in one statement published on Feb. 27. “I’ll make a duplicate for the judges who got their hands dirty playing with their f****** benches. Apply the emphasis where you'd like, you can all burn the same.”
Officers were aware that Guercio “had hard feelings against many individuals in the justice system,” and she refers to her ex-husband as her “eternal companion.”
According to the probable cause affidavit, police also received a copy of a text message that Guercio sent to another family member.
“Right now I’m working on trying to find a means to put a bullet in a few judges f****** heads,” the text message said according to arrest documents.
Spanish Fork police, with assistance from the Provo City Police Department, transported Guercio to the Utah County Jail on suspicion of second-degree felony threat of terrorism, third-degree felony violation of a protective order, and class A misdemeanor threat of violence.
In April 2018, a Provo district court found that Guercio’s husband was credible and met his burden of proof with sufficient evidence, granting his request for a protective order. According to court documents, Guercio left the courtroom before the Court could rule, but the judge read the terms of the order and signed it in open court.
Prior to her arrest Thursday, a Spanish Fork district judge signed a warrant for Guercio’s arrest on Jan. 27 after she failed to appear for a scheduled hearing in a number of cases.
The warrants included a third-degree felony charge of failure to respond to an officer's signal to stop, four class A misdemeanor charges of violation of a protective order, and a class C misdemeanor charge of driving on a suspended or revoked license.