Charges were filed on Tuesday against a Spanish Fork woman who reportedly sexually abused a young girl on multiple occasions.

Stephanie Thomas, 37, was charged in 4th District Court with three counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, all first-degree felonies.

She reportedly sexually abused a young girl several times between May 2017 and August 2018. The girl reportedly tried to stop the abuse and told Thomas she was uncomfortable, charges state.

Thomas is not in custody and could face 15 years to life in prison if convicted.

Ashley Stilson covers crime, courts and breaking news for the Daily Herald. She can be reached at 801-344-2556 or astilson@heraldextra.com.

