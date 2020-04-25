Police arrested a Springville man in Genola on Friday evening after reportedly discovering a distributable amount of illegal substances in his possession.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, two officers conducted a field visit of 32-year-old Ramon Glen Foster's camper, which eventually led to the discovery of methamphetamine, heroin and syringes on his person and property.
Reportedly, Foster gave the officers permission to enter the camper, where the officials found a syringe "in plain view" in the bathroom, after which officers decided there was reasonable suspicion to believe the camper contained further contraband and began a search.
Police reported Foster is a known methamphetamine user. According to the report, Foster stated he was not diabetic and claimed he did not inject illicit drugs, but did admit to smoking meth in the past few days.
An officer discovered a bag hanging unzipped, in which a small pouch filled with protruding syringes and loose "white crystal substance" could be seen, according to the statement.
Officers advised Foster of his Miranda Rights, informed him that he was under arrest and placed him in "double-lock" handcuffs, the statement said.
The statement reports Foster got "progressively more agitated and repeatedly tried to walk away" from the arresting officers, despite being told repeatedly that he could not walk away.
Foster's agitation reportedly heightened and became physical, at which point officers warned him if he continued he would be placed on the ground. He reportedly continued his agitations, and the officers took Foster "to the ground in a controlled manner."
While on the ground, the police report states Foster looked at one of the officers and said, "I will lay you out!"
Foster was transported to the Utah County Jail in a caged police vehicle, during which he told a deputy he had more drugs on his body, according to the statement.
At the jail, a bag was retrieved off Foster's body, which reportedly contained methamphetamine in an amount of "approximately 3/4 the size of a golf ball" — which is considered a distributable amount — along with some heroin.
Prior to being accepted at the jail, Foster was transported to Utah Valley Hospital to get cleared by a physician due to a "self-inflicted open sore on his nose," according to the statement.
Foster was cleared by a physician and booked into jail.
Foster is being held with a bail of $15,000 under suspicion of a second-degree felony of possession with intent to distribute substance, a Class A misdemeanor of assault/threat of violence knowing person is a peace officer, and a Class B misdemeanor of use or possession of drug paraphernalia.