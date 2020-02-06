Investigators with the United States Department of Homeland Security arrested a Springville man on Wednesday and reportedly found at least 20 sexually explicit videos of child pornography on his phone.
Alex Chandler, 30, was booked into the Utah County Jail on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.
A probable cause report from the Springville Police Department states Chandler provided child pornography to an undercover agent in another state.
Together with the Department of Homeland Security and other agencies, officers arrested Chandler at his home while his wife and daughter were present.
During interviews with police, Chandler reportedly said he had thousands of images and videos of child pornography on his phone.
He also said he sent the materials to others using two phone apps and gave more information about the videos he sent to the undercover agent.
Officers found at least 20 child pornography videos of young girls who were around the same age as Chandler's daughter.
He reportedly denied sexually abusing his daughter or taking sexually explicit pictures or videos of her.
Chandler is being held on a $200,000 bail.