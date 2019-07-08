A Springville man was arrested on reports of sending and receiving lewd images to multiple underage females for several years.
Adam Veylupek, 32, was arrested in Lehi on suspicion of 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, all second-degree felonies, and 10 counts of dealing in harmful material to a minor, all third-degree felonies.
According to the police report, a search warrant found Veylupek began communicating with two underage girls in 2017. The conversations were reportedly of a sexual nature and included inappropriate pictures and videos received from the minors.
Veylupek also sent the girls at least 10 videos and pictures exposing himself, according to the report.
Veylupek was previously charged for sexual abuse of a child. He was also the suspect in a rape case in 2009, according to the police report.
Police are asking that he be held without bail.