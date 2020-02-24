The Springville Police Department arrested a local man on additional charges after pursuing him for felony warrants.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, 19-year-old Tristan Omas Searle on Springville was arrested by officials Saturday morning just before 11:30 a.m. after officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle.
Officers arrived to find two individuals asleep in the vehicle, according to the probable cause affidavit. One of the individuals, later identified as Searle, told police there was a carbon dioxide powered BB gun next to his seat.
Springville officers asked Searle to step out of the vehicle and placed him under arrest for the felony warrant out of Provo that was issued on Feb. 10.
While officials were placing Searle under arrest, they saw several small plastic baggies, commonly used to package illicit drugs. Searle told officers there was also a “meth pipe” under the driver’s seat.
During a search of the vehicle, officials found a glass pipe with burnt residue, several small plastic bags with white residue, multiple empty syringes and a small plastic bag containing a white substance “with a ball-like appearance,” according to the statement. Searle told police the white substance was consistent with the matter inside moisture absorbing packets, which he said he was going to attempt to sell as meth to get money.
Officers also found three additional small bags: one containing several round yellow pills, one with several large oval pills, and one with several medium oval pills. The yellow pills were later identified as Aspirin, the large oval pills were identified as Gabapentin, and the medium oval pills were Tylenol, according to the probable cause statement.
Springville police also found a butterfly knife and a large, out-the-front knife, which Searle had in his possession illegally as it undermined the conditions of his probation.
Searle was sentenced to 36 months of probation on Jan. 15 after entering into a plea deal with prosecutors that would have him plead guilty to one second-degree felony count of theft, two third-degree felony counts of unlawful possession of financial records and possession of a firearm by a restricted person, and one class A misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.
The defendant’s additional 11 charges, including three first-degree felony counts of theft by receiving stolen property, were dismissed without prejudice. Several of the original 11 charges were also enhanced by suspected gang activity.
The charges stem from an arrest in September 2019 when officers told Searle and two others in possession of three stolen vehicles as well as several stolen wallets, backpacks, construction equipment and other property. Searle also had a stolen Ruger 380 was located in his waistband.
The judge in the case suspended the maximum sentence of time in prison and elected to charge Searle with a $1,172 fine. According to court documents, Searle was then unable to comply with the terms of his probation, and the judge signed a warrant for his arrest on Feb. 10.
Springville police arrested Searle on suspicion of additional potential charges, including a third-degree felony count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a class A misdemeanor charge of possession with intent to distribute, and a class B misdemeanor count of use of possession of drug paraphernalia.