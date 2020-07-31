Springville police arrested a local man who told employees at a care facility that he was going to "blow up" the location with the employees and patients inside.
Authorities initially responded to the area on reports of an assault at a care facility in Springvillle, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest. However, when officials arrived on scene, they located the suspect walking away from the facility.
When the suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Drake Broderick of Springville, noticed patron vehicles traveling toward the facility, he allegedly began running away from police.
Officials exited their vehicles and commanded Broderick to stop and get on the ground. While he did stop running, Broderick allegedly refused to comply with commands to get on the ground.
According to arrest documents, after giving several commands to get down, officers assisted Broderick to the ground and placed him in handcuffs.
During the investigation, one of the employees told police Broderick had told her he was going to blow up the facility. At that time, she advised officials he had been on the phone with the Federal Bureau of Investigation hotline to inform agents that he was going to blow up the care facility.
The employee verified that it was the FBI when she took over the call. Several patients reside at the facility and a number staff members are working in the facility at any given time.
Broderick then allegedly grabbed one of the facility employees by the throat and began slamming her against a wall inside the facility. He allegedly held her there for several seconds and told her not to struggle, according to the probable cause affidavit. When the employee called for help, another staff member separated them.
Afterward, Broderick allegedly left the facility and began walking outside. The employee ran outside and entered a vehicle that was parking in the driveway with the manager of the facility. Broderick reportedly began throwing rocks at the vehicle and scratching the side of the car with keys.
The manager called the police as Broderick was allegedly walking away from the facility. While speaking with officers, Broderick allegedly told them he meant what he said about blowing up the care facility.
Broderick was taken into custody under suspicion of second-degree felony threat of terrorism, third-degree felony aggravated assault, class A misdemeanor propelling objects or substances at officers, class B misdemeanor unlawful detention and class B misdemeanor criminal mischief.
He is currently in custody at the Utah County Jail on $5,010 bail.