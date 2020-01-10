Officers arrested a Springville resident earlier this week after he reportedly sexually assaulted a young girl repeatedly since she was in elementary school.
Adulio Monge, 40, was charged in 4th District Court with two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, both first-degree felonies; two counts of forcible sexual abuse, both second-degree felonies; and one count of attempted forcible sexual abuse, a third-degree felony.
According to court documents filed on Thursday, Monge reportedly started inappropriately touching the girl in 2010. Police learned he also threatened her if she told anyone about the abuse.
At one point, Monge reportedly recorded the girl as she was in the bathroom at his residence. He is being held at the Utah County Jail without bail.