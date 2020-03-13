Springville police arrested an Ogden woman on several felony and misdemeanor charges after she allegedly burglarized multiple vehicles in a Walmart parking lot.
Officials responded to a Springville Walmart where witnesses reported a female — later identified as 35-year-old Laurea Ann Urland — entered an employee’s truck an hour before the call, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest.
Officers observed surveillance footage from the parking lot and were able to positively identify Urland as the woman who allegedly entered the vehicle. The employee told police they believed Urland took a horse trailer title from their vehicle.
Springville police made contact with Urland in the Walmart parking lot, and according to the probable cause affidavit, she became belligerent when stopped by officers. Law enforcement officers placed Urland in handcuffs.
During a search of Urland’s belongings, police discovered three checkbooks belonging to two different individuals in her backpack, according to arrest documents. A Utah identification card not belonging to Urland and a Honda key were also located within her belongings.
Officials discovered three financial cards belonging to two individuals other than Urland on her person as well as a tin container with a small plastic bag containing a white, crystal-like substance. Officers recognized the substance as methamphetamine and a sample of the substance tested positive during a field test.
Upland reportedly refused to answer questions about the objects found on her person, according to the affidavit.
When officials made contact with the owners of the property that had been found on Urland’s person and in her belongings, each individual allegedly stated she did not have permission to have the items. Several of the items that were discovered were reported to have been taken out of vehicles.
Urland was found to have been on probation during the incident and had an active warrant for a class B misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia out of the Second District Court in Farmington.
Officials placed Urland in custody under suspicion of three third-degree felony counts of unlawful acquisition of a financial card and three third-degree felony counts of possession of a forgery device.
Upland is also suspected of committing four class A misdemeanor charges of burglary of a vehicle, a class A misdemeanor charge of possession of another’s identity documents, and a class A misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Additionally, she is facing a potential charge for class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Urland is currently being held on $20,000 bail at the Utah County Jail.