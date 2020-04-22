Authorities announced Wednesday that a suspect wanted for questioning in relation to a double homicide in West Jordan was apprehended earlier in the morning.
West Jordan Police released the name and picture of 31-year-old Albert Enoch Johnson on Monday evening, believing the man was involved in a double homicide over the weekend.
Johnson’s wife also was taken into custody earlier this week for suspicion of obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence.
Tony Butterfield, 31, and Katherine Butterfield, 30, were both shot and killed early Saturday morning in what police have called a home invasion. The couple were parents to three children between the ages of 4 years and 6 months old.
Tony and Katherine Butterfield allegedly knew Johnson, West Valley Police Department Sgt. J.C. Holt said during a press conference Monday. The crime is currently being considered an isolated act of violence, and police have not yet released a possible motive for the killings.
Johnson was detained by authorities in the Sacramento, California, area Wednesday morning. Local law enforcement and the U.S. Marshals Service assisted in the apprehension, a statement from the West Jordan Police Department said.
“This is a very trying time for the Butterfields' loved ones,” the statement said. “We are hopeful to bring closure to this terrible tragedy, and this is a step in that direction.”
In an earlier statement from the couple’s families, Tony and Katherine Butterfield are remembered as incredible, kind and happy.
“We hold no ill-will towards the perpetrator(s) and pray for them and their families,” the statement said. “We are grateful for the immediate and professional work of the West Jordan Police and other investigators, and are confident in their abilities to bring this case to resolution.”
The investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information about the case has been asked to contact West Jordan Police at (801) 256-2000.