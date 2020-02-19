The Utah County Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that individuals arrested in relation to an attack on a black missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be facing hate crime charges.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, 20-year-old Malachi Bay West and 19-year-old Sebastian Francis West were arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal mischief Thursday. Payson officials are searching for two to three additional individuals who were potentially involved in a possible hate crime.
The Payson Police Department requested charges in accordance with hate crimes for all of the individuals involved, but the Utah County Attorney’s Office held the final say.
The Utah County Attorney’s Office released a statement stating that the department would be charging Malachi and Sebastian West with hate crimes in relation to their third-degree felony count of assault. The attorney’s office asserted that both men attempted to do bodily injury to another or created a substantial risk of bodily injury to another with the intent to intimidate or terrorize another person.
“As Utah County Attorney, I express my appreciation to the Payson Police Department for their exemplary investigation into these despicable acts,” Utah County Attorney David Leavitt said in a statement. “My deepest sympathies extend to the victim in this case, which not only include the victim, but also to those in our country who may feel less safe because they belong to a minority. Everyone deserves to have an expectation of safety. I take my responsibility seriously to do my part to protect our society from these types of horrendous acts.”
Officials believe Malachi and Sebastian West, who are both Payson locals, were involved in the Jan. 28 assault of a Panamanian missionary near 285 North and 100 East in Payson. According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim was with his companion on their way to the home of a family they were going to teach when the incident occurred.
As the missionaries approached the home, six individuals made contact with the missionaries, wearing dark hoodies and some of the individuals wore red bandanas covering their faces.
The victim reported that one of the individuals began the altercation by yelling at him, repeatedly calling him the “N-word” and telling him to get out of their “hood” as well as mocking his religion and making threats to “slit his mother’s throat,” according to the probable cause affidavit.
Officers reported that one of the suspects had a pair of brass knuckles with sharp spikes on the ends of them, wearing one in each hand while allegedly making threatening gestures toward the missionary, according to the probable cause statement.
The suspects began to attack the victim in concert, punching him in the head and face, kicking him in the torso and shoving him to the ground. After some time, the victim was able to free himself before the suspects fled the area.
Both brothers had their initial appearance before a fourth district judge Tuesday afternoon.
Leavitt said it is important to “remind the public that while allegations have been made and charges have been filed, the defendant is presumed innocent until proven otherwise.”