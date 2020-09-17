Two Utah County residents were arrested under the suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute after officers made contact with them outside of a Saratoga Springs residence.
On Wednesday, officers with the Saratoga Springs Police Department made contact with a suspicious person — later identified as 34-year-old Tanya Turner of American Fork — as she was standing in front of a local residence she did not live at.
When officers stopped to make contact with Turner, they believed she may have been committing a vehicle burglary, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest. Turner’s vehicle also was parked in front of the residence, and a man — identified as 46-year-old Michael William Klein of Orem — was sitting inside.
Authorities called a K-9 officer to the scene, who conducted a sniff of the vehicle. The handler advised police they had probable cause to search the vehicle after the K-9 had indicated a positive alert.
During a search of the vehicle, according to arrest documents, police discovered a crystal-like substance in a small bag that tested positive for methamphetamine, scales, a pipe, several hypodermic needles, a bag of empty bags, Xanax pills in small bags, amphetamine pills in a small bag, and a small bag containing an unknown substance.
Officers also discovered a large amount of cash.
While searching the vehicle, authorities found notebooks with the names of 18 different people as well as their dates of birth, Social Security numbers, addresses and other identifying information, including checking accounts, routing numbers, debit/credit card numbers and security codes.
Five checks and four credit cards also were discovered within the vehicle, and none of the checks were addressed to or from Turner or Klein.
In an interview with police, Turner allegedly said the checks and identifying information was lawfully obtained and in their possession. According to the probable cause affidavit, Turner reportedly advised police she works for a company as a bookkeeper, and as a part of her duties, she is tasked with keeping all of the information discovered in the notebooks.
Turner also allegedly told authorities she was bringing Michael to purchase methamphetamine.
In his interview with police, Klein reportedly said he was not aware of the drug paraphernalia, controlled substances and fraud-related evidence discovered in the vehicle. Klein allegedly allowed police to search his phone, which allegedly contained evidence of drug distribution.
Klein allegedly then told police it was Turner who was going to purchase methamphetamine. Urine and blood samples collected from Turner and Klein reportedly tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamines, according to arrest documents.
Turner and Klein were arrested under the suspicion of third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Turner also is facing potential charges for third-degree felony possession of a financial transaction card and third-degree felony possession of another’s identity documents.
Turner and Klein are currently being held at the Utah County Jail. Klein is being held on $1,000 bail, and Turner’s bail is currently unspecified.