Three 17-year-old boys from Utah County are facing criminal trespass and criminal mischief charges after trespassing on Woodland Hills' culinary water storage tank and prompting city officials to ask residents to boil their water for 48 hours afterward.
According to a press release by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Woodland Hills city officials received an alert that someone was trespassing on land near the city's culinary water storage tank at around 1:45 p.m. on June 15.
Cameras at the locations captured images of three young men inside the fenced area surrounding the water tank, and at one point, captured the three boys on top of the water tank.
After seeing the surveillance footage, city officials issued an order for residents to boil their culinary water until authorities could determine if the three trespassers had contaminated the water or damaged equipment.
This order remained in effect for 48 hours when it was determined that the water was safe. The test cost city officials $700.
The Utah County Sheriff’s Office shared still images captured from the video surveillance online, and according to the press release, one of the boys involved came forward, calling Central Utah Dispatch to allegedly tell authorities about his involvement in the incident on Tuesday.
Authorities spoke with the boy’s parents as well as the parents of two other boys Thursday.
The boys told deputies that one of them had seen their pictures on the news and told the other two. The three boys came together and made the decision to tell their parents before they decided to contact authorities.
“While the incident itself may not seem serious, the reaction it caused is real,” according to the press release.
All three teens are facing criminal trespass and criminal mischief in Juvenile Court.