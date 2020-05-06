Officers in Lehi took a local man into custody under the suspicion of felony robbery after an alleged drug deal gone wrong.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, authorities responded to a Lehi residence Tuesday afternoon after a neighbor called dispatch to report multiple individuals fighting. According to initial reports, one of the individuals brandished a firearm during the altercation.
When police arrived on the scene, they spoke with four individuals about the alleged incident. One of the individuals, identified as 18-year-old Taylor Russell Young of Lehi, allegedly told authorities that he had attempted to purchase “dab,” a controlled substance, from another individual who transported the substance in his vehicle to the address.
Young reported that when he allegedly attempted to exchange the money for the purchase of the controlled substance, he was struck in the face by the individual. According to arrest documents, this is when Young allegedly struck in self defense.
Young ran into the residence and the individual ran after him, kicking the door and breaking the locking mechanism and front door.
Through further investigation, police discovered partial video footage of the incident and determined that a drug deal had allegedly taken place at the address, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Video footage corroborated the first part of Young's own account, allegedly showing him approach the vehicle that had arrived on scene to purchase the controlled substance. However, the surveillance footage showed a deviation from his account after that.
Authorities observed Young allegedly obtain the controlled substance, then striking the individual in the face with a closed fist before the other party struck him in the face in self defense. During the altercation, Young also hit and broke the individual’s driver’s side window.
When Young allegedly refused to give the other individual the cash for the controlled substance, the other party exited the vehicle and ran after him. Young had since locked himself inside the reported address, according to arrest documents.
After viewing the video footage and speaking with the other individual involved, officers approached Young once more and gave him another opportunity to give his account to what occurred.
Young allegedly told police he entered the individual’s vehicle and the other party was attempting to take his money and not give him the controlled substance. He than allegedly told police that he struck the other party in the face and ran off with the money and the controlled substance.
Authorities booked the controlled substance into evidence and took Young into custody under the suspicion of second-degree felony robbery, class B misdemeanor criminal mischief, class B misdemeanor assault and class B misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance. Officers also issued Young a citation for disorderly conduct.
Young is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $10,000 bail.