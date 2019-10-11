Early Friday morning, three strangers acted quickly and saved a suspected drunk driver who crashed near a convenience store in Mapleton and became trapped inside the burning vehicle.
The Mapleton Police Department responded to reports of someone trapped inside a vehicle on fire around 7:30 a.m. near the Gas-N-Go convenience store near 48 N. 1600 West.
"Before emergency responders arrived, three alert citizens had acted heroically by breaking the window of the vehicle and removing the driver to safety," wrote Mapleton Police Chief John Jackson in a press release.
Officers learned the driver had entered the parking lot on the south side and drove northeast before jumping a curb and hitting a large power supply box between two pine trees.
The 2015 Mercedes caught fire and flames spread to the pine trees and the store building. Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the trees with minimal damage to the structure, although the vehicle was a total loss, police reported.
Firefighters from the Provo Fire Department, Springville Fire Department and Spanish Fork Volunteer Fire Department also assisted with the fire.
The driver did not sustain substantial injuries. She was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving on a suspended driver's license and missing an interlock device on the vehicle, according to police.
Although the three individuals did not feel comfortable giving comments to media, Jackson commended them for putting themselves in harm's way to save another stranger.
"We are impressed with their actions and appreciate their willingness to serve their fellow man," Jackson stated. "There are some really good people in this world."