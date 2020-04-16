A Provo man is in custody after officials allegedly discovered several packages of illicit substances in his vehicle.
On Wednesday just before 2:45 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling south on State Street in Orem with an expired temporary tag and a suspended registration, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest.
Officers approached the vehicle after it came to a stop in the parking lot of the Jiffy Lube on 809 N. State St. in Orem. Authorities observed that a male driver, a front female passenger and a male passenger were present in the vehicle, all of whom were acting nervous.
The driver told police he had recently purchased the vehicle and it was not registered and did not have insurance, according to arrest documents. For the safety of the officers on scene, the occupants were asked to identify themselves. The driver was identified as 34-year-old Kanta Sakamoto of Provo.
During a records check, police discovered Sakamoto had a suspended driver’s license and a warrant out of the Sandy Justice Court for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The passengers in the vehicle also had warrants for their arrest, including a 4th District Court warrant for possession of a controlled substance and Washington County Justice Court warrant for a license compliance issue.
Due to the occupants of the vehicle having previous drug involvement as recent as March of this year, a K-9 officer, who was already on scene, performed a sniff on the outside of the vehicle.
According to arrest documents, the K-9 made a positive indication of illicit substances within the cab of the vehicle. Officers performed a probable cause search of the vehicle and discovered a black satchel in the driver's side door.
Inside the satchel, police allegedly discovered two folded pieces of tin foil with burn marks, one of which had a piece of black, tar-like substance believed to be heroin, as well as a plastic bag with white, crystal-like substances consistent with methamphetamine and a small bag containing multiple orange pills identified as amphetamine or dextroamphetamine.
A small bag with multiple white pills identified as Buprenorphine Hydrochloride, another bag with multiple blue pills identified as Alprazolam, and a glass pipe with a white powder residue consistent with methamphetamine were also discovered in the satchel and marked with different sale prices, according to the probable cause statement.
Behind the driver’s seat, authorities also found a black box containing a scale and multiple syringes. Two additional scales and several other syringes were allegedly discovered throughout the vehicle, as well.
Sakamoto was taken into custody under suspicion of second-degree felony possession with intent to distribute, third-degree felony possession with intent to distribute, class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, class C misdemeanor driving on a suspended license, class C misdemeanor operating a vehicle without a valid registration, and class C misdemeanor operating a vehicle without insurance.
He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $50,000 bail.