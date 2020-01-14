Officers with the Provo Police Department arrested a transient man on Monday after he reportedly followed a woman into the restroom of McDonald's and attempted to sexually assault her.
Tucker Justin Peck, 27, was booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of forcible sodomy, a first-degree felony, as well as domestic violence assault and possession of drug paraphernalia, both class B misdemeanors.
A probable cause statement reports the woman entered the restroom at the fast food restaurant and Peck followed. He reportedly pulled her hair, ripped an earring from her ear and shoved her in an attempt to sexually assault her, police reported.
"While the couple were struggling in the stall an employee entered and heard the commotion, she called out to (the woman) asking if she was okay and if she needed help," according to the probable cause statement. "(The woman) answered that she was not okay and did need help."
Officers responded and determined Peck had drug paraphernalia which tested positive for heroin. He is being held on $25,000 bail.
At the time of his arrest, Peck was serving on probation for several convictions in 2019 including assaulting a police officer, criminal trespassing, assault, drug possession, interference with an arresting officer and unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon.