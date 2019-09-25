A 19-year-old man who reportedly shot and killed another man at an Orem apartment earlier this year will face felony charges at a trial scheduled for next year.
Elbert John Paule was charged with murder after he reportedly shot Dominique Barnett, 26, at his Parkway Lofts apartment at 1225 W. 1000 South in Orem in front of Barnett's girlfriend.
On Wednesday, Judge Lynn Davis set the two-week trial for March 2 through March 13 at 4th District Court in Provo. A final pretrial conference is scheduled for Feb. 5.
If convicted, Paule faces a possible prison sentence of 15 years to life. He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on a $500,000 cash-only bail.
According to court documents, Barnett and his girlfriend arrived at Paule's apartment around 8 p.m. on Feb. 28.
Paule reportedly opened the door and fired a black 12-gauge Mossberg shotgun at Barnett before fleeing the scene. He later turned himself over to officers with the Orem Police Department.
Barnett was transported to Utah Valley Hospital in Provo in critical condition, but was pronounced dead later that night.
At the time, Paule also had a warrant out for his arrest for marijuana possession. One of the roommates told investigators that Paule sold small amounts of marijuana from the apartment.
Paule reportedly told another roommate that Barnett was coming to beat him up because he had shorted Barnett marijuana.