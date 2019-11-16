Two men were arrested early Saturday morning after a two-day retail theft scheme to take high-priced electronic equipment from Walmart stores along the Wasatch Front.
Joint Police statements indicate individuals — Desmion William Hodo, 18, and Myriel Lewis Edgar, 20, both from Flint, Michigan, and non-named male minors — were involved in the thefts. Both men were booked on suspicion of second-and third-degree felony theft charges and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Hodo was additionally arrested on suspicion of a third-degree felony of possession of a forgery writing device.
The spree started on Thursday at the West Jordan and South Jordan Walmart stores. More than $8,000 in electronic items and games were taken between the two stores, according to police records. Then on Friday, more than $2,700 in merchandise taken from the Saratoga Springs Walmart, police state.
A store video at the Saratoga Springs Walmart allegedly show the men walking to the electronics counter and conducting several high-priced transactions through a prepaid credit card, according to police reports.
They instructed the cashier to enter the amounts and then hit the cash button, but no cash was tendered or received.
According to police reports, the video shows Hodo and Edgar leaning over the counter looking at the register and swiping a card. The males directed the sales associate to walk away and look away from them.
This allegedly occurred multiple times keeping while they kept the associate distracted from their main tasks.
The males eventually left the Saratoga Springs store, and were seemingly on their way to the American Fork Walmart to do the same thing, police reports state.
The American Fork Police Department located the males and detained them. A vehicle search yielded a large amount of high-priced merchandise and electronics, police records state.