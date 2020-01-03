Authorities arrested two men in Pleasant Grove after police say they located more than 15 pounds of methamphetamine inside a home.
Daniel Rivera, 27, of Pleasant Grove and 29-year-old Carlos Lopez-Martinez, of Highland, California, were arrested and booked early Thursday morning into the Utah County Jail on suspicion of possession with the intent of distributing a controlled substance -- a second-degree felony. They are both being detained on an ICE hold.
A search warrant for Rivera's home in Pleasant Grove led authorities to more than 15 pounds of meth and a large, undisclosed amount of United States currency, according to a police report.
Rivers and Lopez-Martinez were later pulled over and arrested following a traffic stop, according to the report. An undisclosed amount of money and meth was also reportedly found inside of the vehicle.