Felony charges were filed on Monday against two men who reportedly possessed half a dozen fake ID cards, a credit card embosser and dozens of fraudulent barcodes to buy discounted items at Home Depot.
Joseph Pereira, 37, and Zachary Odenwaller, 28, were both charged with 10 counts of forgery, all third-degree felonies.
Odenwaller was also charged with three counts of producing false identification documents, and Pereira is facing four counts of the same charge, all second-degree felonies.
According to charges, officers with the Lindon Police Department responded to Home Depot in Lindon last Thursday on reports of a man switching prices on a toolset.
The man, later identified as Pereira, of Spanish Fork, left the store but reportedly returned the same day to purchase another item.
Store employees showed Pereira had "took a toolset valued at about $400 and scanned it with a UPC code which rang up the item at $42.87," according to charges.
Officers approached Periera as he left the store and arrested him in the parking lot near his vehicle. While searching his vehicle, officers reportedly found dozens of barcodes printed on stickers, including the discount barcode used in the theft.
There was also another tool in the truck with a receipt that showed Periera had paid a single penny for the item from another Home Depot, police reported.
Inside the truck were also six fake identification cards, two electronic credit card readers, a methamphetamine pipe and a credit card embosser. Odenwaller, who was in the vehicle during the arrest, reportedly said the embosser and drug paraphernalia belonged to him.
"Officers arrested defendant Odenwaller and found 18 fake $20 bills in his pocket," charges reported.
Odenwaller, of Salt Lake City, was also charged with possessing a forgery writing device, a third-degree felony, and two class B misdemeanor counts of theft by deception and possession of drug paraphernalia.