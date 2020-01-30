Within two weeks, officers with the Orem Police Department have arrested two women at two different massage parlors who reportedly offered illegal sexual favors to customers for additional fees.
Li Gong, 46, was arrested last Thursday after a man reported Gong had inappropriately touched him during his massage appointment, police wrote in a probable cause report.
The man told investigators he went to Joy Massage at 1643 South State in Orem and he was initially unaware of what Gong was asking near the end of the appointment.
"At this time the female pointed to the victim's genitals and asked 'you want me to touch you there,'" police reported.
Even though the man declined, Gong reportedly inappropriately touched him until he sat up and left the parlor.
Another woman at the business reportedly demanded an extra tip for the sexual conduct but retreated when the man told her the parlor was illegal, according to the police report.
Officers arrested Gong the next day and determined she did not have a license for massage therapy in Utah.
The massage parlor has had other reports of sex acts for money with the same owner, police wrote in the probable cause statement.
During interviews with police, Gong reportedly denied performing the massage but later said she gave the massage but did not inappropriately touch the customer.
She was charged in 4th District Court with unlawful conduct, sexual solicitation and sexual battery, all class A misdemeanors.
On Wednesday, officers conducted an undercover operation at Healthy Massage at 390 South State Street in Orem.
"There is evidence to show that this Asian Massage Parlor is using the massage business to commit sex acts for additional money," a probable cause statement reported. "This evidence comes in the form of previous reports to the police department from citizens and patrons of the business that state the business is offering massages (then) soliciting sexual favors for additional fees."
An undercover agent with audio surveillance entered the business and received a massage from Chun Yun Liang. During the massage, Liang reportedly asked the agent if he wanted a sexual favor and touched him inappropriately.
Investigators arrested Liang, 45, and learned she also did not have a license for massage therapy. She reportedly denied the sexual misconduct and stated she gave a legitimate massage to the agent.
She was booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of unlawful conduct and offer to commit sexual acts for money, both class A misdemeanors.