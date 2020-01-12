Officers with the American Fork Police Department arrested two men who were previously deported from the United States several times and attempted to sell heroin to an undercover detective last Monday.
Armando Zuniga- Sarmiento, 36, and Claudio Navarro-Arrazola, 34, were both charged with distribution of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony, and obstructing justice, a second-degree felony.
Last week, an undercover detective arranged to meet with the two men at an American Fork business parking lot to discuss buying two ounces of heroin for $2,000, according to charges.
When officers arrived and approached the suspected vehicle, Navarro-Arrazol reportedly gave a clear plastic bag to Zuniga- Sarmiento and told him to throw the bag out the window. Detectives retrieved the bag and discovered almost two ounces of heroin inside.
The men have previously been deported and returned illegally, charges state. They are being held by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement without bail at the Utah County Jail.